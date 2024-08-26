Mumbai student tears pages from passport to hide Thailand trip, arrested

Hyderabad: A student was arrested from Mumbai airport after authorities find out that she tore four pages from her passport to hide a Thailand trip from her college authorities.

The airport authorities on Thursday found that four pages from the passport of a 25-year-old fashion merchandising student were missing. She was to take a flight to Singapore to attend a college sponsored internship program.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the student, SS Ghatol, who went on a Thailand trip during February 11 to 14 had torn the pages to hide the trip from the college authorities. She tried to hide it from the college staff because she avoided an exam during the same time claiming she was unwell.

Ghatol was scared that her secret would be revealed to the college staff, when they requested for her passport after her shortlisting to the internship and decided to tear the pages.

The student was arrested and charged with cheating and other relevant sections under the Passport Act.