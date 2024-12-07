Mumbai police receives threat message targeting Modi

Mumbai:�Police received a threat message on Saturday targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The message, traced back to a phone number registered in Ajmer, Rajasthan, prompted an immediate investigation. Authorities dispatched a police team to apprehend the suspect, emphasizing swift action in response to the threat.

The incident highlights ongoing security concerns surrounding high-profile political figures, with authorities taking the matter seriously to ensure public safety and national security. Further details of the investigation and suspect identity are awaited.



