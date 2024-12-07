 Top
Home » Nation

Mumbai police receives threat message targeting Modi

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
7 Dec 2024 5:14 PM IST
Mumbai police receives threat message targeting Modi
x

Mumbai:�Police received a threat message on Saturday targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The message, traced back to a phone number registered in Ajmer, Rajasthan, prompted an immediate investigation. Authorities dispatched a police team to apprehend the suspect, emphasizing swift action in response to the threat.

The incident highlights ongoing security concerns surrounding high-profile political figures, with authorities taking the matter seriously to ensure public safety and national security. Further details of the investigation and suspect identity are awaited.


Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick