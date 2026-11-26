Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Thursday has issued Lookout Circulars against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) National-Convener Abhijeet Dipke and co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das in connection with an FIR linked to the CJP protest after the October 2 protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

This came to light after Das was barred from boarding an overseas flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier this week, prompting him to petition the Delhi High Court.

During court proceedings on Thursday, the central government confirmed before Justice Amit Mahajan that the travel restriction against Das was initiated at the specific request of the Maharashtra Police.

Das, who was scheduled to fly to the United Kingdom on the night of November 23 to attend an Oxford panel discussion, approached the court after immigration authorities stopped him, revealing that an active alert had been placed on his passport.

Representing the Union government, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the bench that discrepancies regarding Das’s educational background, residential address, and parentage had surfaced during record checks, suggesting these inconsistencies could have implications regarding his citizenship status.

Opposing the restriction, Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, counsel for Das, argued that his client had received neither prior intimation nor formal documentation regarding any travel curbs before arriving at the airport. Contending that a show-cause notice was presented only on-site, Sibal questioned the legality of detaining a citizen without providing the underlying order or explaining the grounds of the restriction.

‘’He was not given time to respond to the show-cause notice few hours before travel. He has a valid passport and has a valid visa. He cannot be stopped from travelling as it is his fundamental right,’’ Sibal said.

When the petitioner’s counsel requested a copy of the LOC along with the date and specific charges under which it was authorised, the Additional Solicitor General stated that the document could not be furnished directly in the ongoing hearing, adding that the petitioner remained free to initiate separate legal challenges against the circular.

The underlying First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on October 3 at the Shivaji Park police station. It names the event's organisers and cites between 400 and 500 unnamed attendees under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 189 (unlawful assembly) and 223 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant).