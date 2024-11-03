Mumbai police get message threatening to harm UP CM Adityanath

Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police have received a message threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said on Sunday.

The city police's traffic control room received the message from an unknown number saying if Adityanath did not resign from the CM's post, then he will be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique, the official said.

The police are on alert as Adityanath is likely to come to Maharashtra for the state assembly election campaign and have launched a probe into the threat message, the official added.