Mumbai police detain suspect in Saif Ali Khan attack case

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Friday detained one person in connection with an attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence.

The suspect has been brought to the Bandra police station for further questioning.

Earlier today, Mumbai Police said that they have taken possession of a portion of the blade extracted from Saif's back, while efforts to recover the remaining part are still underway Mumbai

Police also said that the accused involved in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was last seen near Bandra railway station and that the search is on to nab him.

Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police teams are searching in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas, an official said.



