Mumbai on alert after security agencies flag terror threat

Mumbai's law enforcement authorities have increased security measures citywide in response to alerts from central agencies regarding potential terror threats. Vigilance has been heightened at religious sites and other crowded areas, with mock drills being conducted to assess and enhance preparedness.A security drill was carried out in the lively Crawford Market area on Friday, which is home to two significant religious sites. While some residents expressed unease about the heightened police presence, officials clarified that these drills are routine checks in anticipation of the upcoming festive season, which includes Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali, leading to large public gatherings in Mumbai.Security measures have been beefed up at religious sites and busy public spaces across the city. Police sources have stated that officers have been directed to conduct mock drills in these areas as a precautionary measure.Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been assigned the responsibility of closely monitoring security in their respective zones. Temples, in particular, have been advised to maintain vigilance and report any suspicious activity. As part of these preventive measures, a mock drill was conducted at the bustling Crawford Market, housing two popular religious sites, on Friday.Officials have emphasized that the increased security is part of routine preparations for the upcoming festive season, as Mumbai prepares for major celebrations such as Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali. Additionally, the city is getting ready for the upcoming Maharashtra state assembly elections, scheduled to take place in November.With a busy festive season ahead and political events looming, Mumbai police have intensified efforts to ensure public safety, especially in areas with high footfall.