Mumbai: Minor boy brutally Kills man with sword

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a minor boy killed a man with a sword in Shivaji Nagar, Mumbai. A video of this incident is surfacing the internet where the victim is being brutally attacked with a sword. The incident took place on August 8.

In the video, it can be seen that many bystanders are present on the scene and no one intervenes. The deceased has been identified as Ahmad Pathan.

Pathan was waylaid by three or four persons, one of them a minor boy when he was standing on a Shivaji Nagar road. The boy then began brutally attacking Pathan with the sword and threatened the passersby if they tried to assist him. The boy continued the attack even after Pathan lay lifeless on the ground.

A case has been filed against five people, and four have been arrested so far.

According to the police, there was a heated dispute and brawl between the deceased and the accused around two weeks ago. As per authorities, Pathan has criminal cases filed against him.

However, locals have accused police of negligence and questioned how they were not aware of the horrific event that occurred during the day.