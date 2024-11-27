Mumbai: Air India pilot dies by suicide, boyfriend arrested

Mumbai: Twentyfive-year-old Srishti Tuli, an Air India pilot, allegedly died by suicide in Andheri East on November 25. The Powai police arrested her

27-year-old boyfriend, Aditya Pandit, on charges of abetment of suicide. Tuli was found hanging using a data cable, in her rented flat.

Her relatives alleged that Pandit mistreated her, as they frequently had arguments over phone, instigating her to take the extreme step. The police registered a case on November 26 and subsequently arrested Pandit. The court sent him to police custody until November 29. The police did not find any suicide note near her body or in her flat.

According to the FIR, Srishti was a native of Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Mumbai since June 2023. She was a commercial pilot.

Police said that Srishti allegedly ended her life between midnight and 3 am on November 25. Srishti met Pandit in Delhi two years ago while training for a commercial pilot's license. They became friends and love blossomed between them. Eventually, they had a relationship.

Pandit stayed with Srishti in her Andheri flat for nearly six days before she took the extreme step. On November 25, around 1 am, Pandit started off to Delhi in a car. On his way to Delhi, Srishti called him and said she would commit suicide, which prompted him to return to Mumbai. On his arrival, he found the door locked and contacted her friend Urvi Panchal.

Panchal also arrived at the flat and getting no response from Srishti, they brought a keymaker and on opening the door, they found Srishti hanging. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared she was dead.

Srishti's uncle filed a complaint against Pandit, alleging that he harassed and abused her, without even having a sense that they were in a public place.

He also forced her to stop eating non-vegetarian food. Srishti's colleagues also said that Pandit misbehaved with her.

Pandit refused to speak to Srishti for 10 days when she failed to attend the engagement of his sister, due to some work. She was disturbed due to his erratic behavior but loved him deeply.

Based on the the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.