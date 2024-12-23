Mumbai: 4-yr-old killed in car accident, driver released on bail

Mumbai: A four-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding car driven by a 19-year-old in Mumbai’s Wadala area near Ambedkar College, police reported. The accused, who has been identified as Bhushan Sandeep Gole, was detained and subsequently released. According to the Police, since the punishment for the offence is below seven years, he was allowed to go home after completing a legal formality. Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police station had registered an offence.

The family of the victim, identified as Ayush Laxman Kinvade, lives on the footpath and his father is a worker. According to the police, the body of the victim was immediately sent to KEM hospital for postmortem.

A senior Police officer said that Mr. Gole was driving the Hyundai Creta. “The accused was not drunk. Therefore, he was released,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ragasudha R. told this newspaper, “As per the legal provisions, a notice has been issued to him (the driver) under section 41A of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act after conducting a medical examination of the accused.”