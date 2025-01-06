Multi-storey building collapses in Chandigarh, no one hurt

Chandigarh:�A multi-storey building, which had been declared unsafe, collapsed in Sector-17 here on Monday morning, officials said. No one was injured in the incident.After the collapse around 7.15 am, the area was cordoned off by police and a fire tender was pressed into service, the officials said.

The building was earlier declared unsafe by authorities. On December 21, two people were killed when a multi-storey building collapsed in Sohana village in Punjab's Mohali district.�