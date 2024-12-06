MSMEs have total loan outstanding of Rs 28 lakh cr, GNPA of 4.46 pc

Chennai: Out of 3.13 crore micro, small and medium enterprises registered with the government between FY20 and FY24, 68,800 MSMEs have shut their operations. MSMEs have a total loan outstanding of Rs 28 lakh crore with a gross NPA share of 4.46 per cent.

As per data on Udyam Registration Portal, 3.13 crore enterprises have registered on the URP between FY20 and FY24. The registration on URP has increased from 1.52 crore as on April 2023 to 3.13 crore on November 30, 2024.

Of the total registered MSMEs of 3.13 crore, about 0.22 per cent MSMEs have been deregistered due to closure. As per this data, 68,800 MSMEs shut shop since FY20, the government informed Lok Sabha.

At the end of FY24, MSMEs have a total loan outstanding of 28 lakh crore. Of this, Rs 1.25 lakh crore of 4.46 per cent is gross NPA. Gross NPA share in the MSME sector has been 11 per cent in FY20 and has been coming down in the past four years with the loan outstanding going up faster than the reduction in NPA.

As per RBI, 44,62,386 cases have been classified as NPA for Scheduled Commercial Banks for the period ending March 31, 2024. Union Budget 2024-25, had announced that Public Sector Banks will build their in-house capability to assess Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for credit, instead of relying on external assessment and will take a lead in developing or getting developed a new credit assessment model, based on the scoring of digital footprints of MSMEs in the economy.

The MSMEs have provided 23.38 crore jobs in these years and Maharashtra has led the employment generation with 2.48 crore jobs, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2.40 crore jobs.