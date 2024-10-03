MP’s 1st ‘destination cabinet' to meet at Rani Durgavati’s fort

Bhopal: The council of ministry of the Mohan Yadav government is set to meet at the capital of queen regent Rani Durgavati of the erstwhile Gondwana kingdom at Singrampur in Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday where a stringent anti-rape law named after the Gond ruler may be given stamp of approval.



The scheduled meeting of the state council of ministers, set to be held on a hilltop in the Singrampur fort, is billed to put the site in the tourist map of India and hence, it is being projected as the ‘destination cabinet’, sources in the chief minister’s office (CMO) told this newspaper on Thursday.

Three helipads are being built in and around the fort to facilitate the state ministers and senior officers of the state government to reach the venue, sources said.

A senior officer in the state government has indicated that the issue of recent incidents of rape of women and minor girls that rocked the state may be discussed at the scheduled meeting of the council of ministers which may clear a stringent anti-rape law named after Rani Durgavati.

The Gondwana ruler who ruled in 1550-1564 as queen regent on behalf of her son and crown prince Vir Narayan after the death of her husband king Dalpat Sah had built her first capital in Singorgarh, now Singrampur.

She had later moved her capital to Chauragarh in Narasinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh by building a fort on the Satpura hill range for strategic reasons.

She was known for her valour and good administration.

She had fought the mighty Mughal army with her dedicated small army of soldiers valiantly and killed herself with a dagger when she was injured in the battle field on June 24, 1564.