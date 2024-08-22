MP/BJP Sets Target to Enrol 1.5 Crore Members in MP

Bhopal: BJP on Wednesday set an ambitious target to enrol 1.5 crore members in Madhya Pradesh during the upcoming membership drive commencing on September one.



BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said that the target set for the ensuing membership drive is around 55 lakh more than the number of members enrolled in the last drive.



In the last membership drive, BJP had enrolled 96 lakh members in the state.



The membership drive will set the tone for the ensuing organisational elections in the party, expected to end in December-January with election of the new president of the state party, sources said.



The party on Wednesday launched the mega membership drive campaign in the state by holding a state-level workshop here.



Mr Sharma said that new members would be drafted in the party through four methods- missed call, QR code scan, NaMo app, and the BJP’s official website.



“The membership drive will be inclusive and people from all walks of life and all sections of the society would be approached to join BJP”, Mr Sharma said.



Earlier, addressing the workshop on membership drive in the party office here, chief minister Mohan Yadav said that BJP should strive for attaining a vote bank constituting half of the population of the state.



He said that the party should focus particularly on the 16 Assembly segments in the state where BJP fared poorly in the last polls by intensifying membership drive in these areas.



BJP had won 163 out of 230 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls in the state. But, the party needed to work hard particularly in these 16 Assembly segments, he said.

