MP: Youth Congress Stages Demonstration Over Inflation, Unemployment, Nursing College Scam

Bhopal: The youth wing of Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress on Friday staged demonstration here in protest against price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment problem and nursing college scam in the state.



The demonstrators led by state Congress president Jitu Patwari marched towards chief minister Mohan Yadav’s official residence here to submit him a memorandum citing the state government’s failure to fulfil promises made to the people.



They were however stopped by police midway leading to protests by them.



Police used water cannons and also lobbed tear gas shells at the demonstrators to disperse them.



Later, talking to reporters, Mr Patwari said that the state BJP government has failed on all fronts.



State youth Congress president Mitendra Darshan Singh said that his party had launched a postcard campaign a fortnight ago when around four and half postcards highlighting the local issues were collected from different parts of the state.



The youth Congress sought to submit the postcards to the chief minister on Friday.



But, the Congress activists were stopped by police from going to the chief minister’s residence to submit the post cards.



State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma slammed Congress for staging a stir against Mohan Yadav government, saying that it is known for being sensitive to people’s issues and delivering on its promises.



The Congress should rather organise stir to highlight the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in West Bengal and the failures of the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnatak on all fronts, he said.

