MP youth Congress chief booked for mocking govt scheme, targeting CM

The crime branch of police in Indore registered a case against the Congress leader for posting a ‘misleading’ parody making ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna’ scheme, that had acted as a catalyst in returning BJP to power in the state in 2023 Assembly polls, on social media, police said.

A case was registered against the youth Congress leader on Wednesday night under appropriate sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for circulating misleading information on a government scheme on social media and defaming the state at the national level, additional deputy commissioner of police of Indore Rajesh Dandotia said.

The case was registered against him based on a complaint lodged by the local BJP leader Nimesh Pathak, police said.

The Congress leader posted a misleading video on X targeting the chief minister Mohan Yadav by mocking the ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme of the government, the complainant said.

Mr Singh made a parody of the official theme song of the scheme, ‘Ab Jio Ladli Behna’, by changing it to ‘Ab Roye Ladli Behna’ in his post on X, the complaint said.

The post also used objectionable words against the chief minister, claiming that women are not safe in Madhya Pradesh, it added.

Mr Pathak termed it a conspiracy to defame Madhya Pradesh at the national level.

In a related development, the crime branch of police here also registered a case under 353 (2) (making, publishing or circulating statements that create or promote enmity, hatred or ill will between different groups) and 356 (2) (defamation) against the Congress leader on the same issue.

The FIR was filed based on the complaint by a local BJP leader Ashok Vishwakarma.

The scheme, launched around four months before the 2023 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, had played a key role in helping BJP retain power in the state.

Around one crore female beneficiaries under the scheme have been provided a monthly allowance of Rs 1250.

Congress on Thursday slammed the state government for registering a case against the party leader, terming it as a suppression of the voice of the Opposition.



