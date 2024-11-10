MP woman killed, legs hacked off for silver anklets

In a gruesome incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, a 75-year-old woman, Motan Bai, was brutally attacked by robbers who hacked off her legs to steal her silver anklets and abandoned her in a drain, where she bled to death overnight.

The incident occurred in Guradia Rupchand village near Ashta, around 90 km from Bhopal, on Friday evening. Her family, alarmed when she didn’t return, searched for her but couldn’t find her in the dark. Her son later discovered her mutilated body on Saturday morning. Police, investigating the scene, suspect multiple assailants were involved.

This tragedy echoes similar incidents in the region, including a case in 2014 where a pregnant woman was killed in a similar manner. Other cases of murder for silver anklets have also been reported, highlighting a disturbing pattern across Madhya Pradesh.



