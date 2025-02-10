MP: Woman dies of cardiac arrest on stage while dancing at wedding function

Bhopal: A 23-year-old woman died of suspected cardiac arrest on the stage while dancing at a wedding function in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Parineeta Jain, an MBA graduate from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song as part of the marriage ritual, “Haldi Rasam”, of her cousin's sister on Saturday night when the tragedy took place, a district police officer said.

“Haldi Rasam” ritual is a pre-wedding ceremony in Hindu marriage where the bride and groom are covered in a paste made from turmeric, oil and milk.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

In the video clip, the woman was seen dancing rhythmically to the tune of ‘Sharara Sharara’, a popular song of Bollywood movie, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, and then suddenly collapses and falls flat on the stage, leaving the guests present on the occasion stunned.

She was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Her body was handed over to her family after a postmortem, police said.

It was suspected that she might have succumbed to cardiac arrest, according to the police.

However, the postmortem report could ascertain the exact cause of her death.

According to the police, her 12-year-old brother had also died of cardiac arrest a few years ago.