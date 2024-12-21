MP: Woman Dies in Mahakaleshwar Temple After Her Scarf Gets Caught in Potato-Peeling Machine

�Bhopal: A 32-year-old woman on Saturday died when her ‘dupatta’ (scarf) got caught in a potato-peeling machine at the ‘Prasad making’ Centre in the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred at the ‘Anna Khetra’ in the temple on Saturday morning, local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Laxmi Narayan Garg said.

The ‘Prasad making’ service has been outsourced to a private company and the woman was working for it, police said.

The scarf around her neck got entangled in the machine hurting her windpipe.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors, police said.

Her body was sent for post-mortem.

The government has decided to extend financial assistance to the next kin of the deceased, the SDM said.

This was the first such incident in the ancient shrine of Mahakaleshwar, where one of the 12 Jyotirlingas is worshipped.