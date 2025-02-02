MP: Woman attempts suicide after ED raids in hubby’s company

Bhopal: Wife of a promoter of a milk product company which was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a couple of days ago, attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance at her home here, police said on Friday.

Payal Modi (31) was admitted to a private hospital here late on Thursday in a serious condition after consuming a poisonous substance, police said.

“It is yet to be ascertained why she attempted suicide. Her statement will be recorded when she recoups”, Chuna Bhatti police station in-charge Bhupendra Kaur Sandhu said.

She is the director of Jayshree Gayatri Food Products Private Limited which was raided by the ED on January 29.

The ED had conducted raids at various units of the company, located in Bhopal, Sehore, and Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said that a suicide note has been recovered.

Police were however yet to confirm about it.

In the purported suicide note, she said, “Chandraprakash Pandey and his brother Ved Prakash Pandey of LJP (apparently referring to Lok Janshakti Party) had committed theft in our company. A case was also registered regarding this, but the duo escaped using their political influence. As a result, EOW, FSSAI, CGST, and now ED are taking action against our company. My husband, Kishan Modi, has also received death threats several times. The constant harassment has left me with no choice but to kill myself”.

Sources said that she has also mentioned names of three more persons in her suicide note.

“Probe was on into the incident. We cannot speak more on it in the interest of the investigation”, a police officer said.

The ED searches have unearthed assets worth Rs 66 crore.

A press release issued by ED said that the raids by the agency were related to a money laundering case.

The raids were conducted in the houses of Kishan Modi, Payal Modi, Amit Kuklod and some others and also in the factories of the company.

The ED searches were based on the FIR filed against the company by the anti-graft unit, Economic Offence Wing (EOW), of Madhya Pradesh police.

The probe findings have suggested that fake lab certificates were used to sell the milk products in the country and outside.