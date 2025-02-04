MP: Veera Gives Birth to 2 Cubs in Kuno National Park

Bhopal: Female South African cheetah Veera on Tuesday gave birth to two cubs in the Kuno National Park (NP) under Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh.

With this, the number of cheetahs in the NP has increased to 26 including 14 cubs.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav shared the information in a post on X, saying “Two cheetah cubs mark the entry of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Jungle Book’”.

‘Kuno National Park is once again reverberated with the sounds of two cheetah cubs. I am very happy to share the information that the population of cheetahs is growing constantly in Madhya Pradesh. Today, female cheetah Veera gave birth to two cubs”, he said.

Mr Yadav said that the increasing cheetah population has boosted tourism in the area significantly, generating employment opportunities for the local youth.

“We remain committed to the conservation, enhancement, and restoration of not just cheetahs but all the wildlife in the region”, he said.

Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav also welcomed the new arrivals in Kuno NP, describing the two newborn cubs as harbinger of spring in the national park.

Five-year-old Veera, brought from Tswalu Kalahari reserve in South Africa to Kuno National Park in 2023, gave birth to two cubs in Kuno NP on Tuesday, he said.

The birth of two cubs, coming weeks after the death of two cubs of another female cheetah soon after their birth, has cheered the staff of the national park.

Eight cheetahs were brought to Kuno NP from Namibia in the first-ever intercontinental translocation of carnivores in September 2022 under the cheetah reintroduction project of the country.

Six months later, 12 more cheetahs were brought to Kuno NP from South Africa under the same project.

After the death of some adult cheetahs due to various reasons and the birth of cubs, the number of cheetahs in Kuno has now reached 26.