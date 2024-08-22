MP: Union Minister Kurian Files Nomination for RS By-Elections From MP as BJP Candidate

Bhopal: Union minister George Kurian on Wednesday filed nomination for the September three by-election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh, as a BJP candidate.



The RS seat fell vacant following the recent election of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to Lok Sabha.



Chief minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma were among the prominent leaders of the party who were present during the filing of nomination by Mr Kurian.



BJP has strength of 163 in the 230-member state Assembly and is in a comfortable position to send Mr Kurian to Rajya Sabha in the by-elections.



While Congress has a strength of 64 in the house, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) has one.

