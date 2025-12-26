MP: Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Shrine Sees Surge in Devotees, Revenues

Bhopal: The Mahakaleshwar shrine in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, home to one of 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, saw a surge in the footfalls of the devotees and revenue in the current year so far.

According to the temple management committee, a record 5.5 crore devotees visited the shrine between January 1- December 15 this year.

A record 5.5 crore devotees drawn from different parts of India and abroad visited the temple in the current year till December 15, temple administrator Pratham Kaushik said.

According to the temple management committee officials, the number of devotees visiting the shrine daily jumped manifold in the last decade.

A decade ago, around 40,000-50,000 devotees used to visit the temple daily.

The temple now witnesses footfall of 1.50 lakh two lakh devotees daily.

The revenue of the temple earned through the sale of tickets for darshan has also increased significantly in the current year.

While a revenue of Rs 43.43 crore was generated through sale of tickets for darshan in the current year till December 15, the quick darshan scheme earned Rs 64.50 crore for the temple during the period.

The total revenue generated through sale of tickets for various types of darshan in the current year (Rs 107.93 crore) is Rs 15 crore more than that of the corresponding period last year.

The shrine received gold and silver worth Rs 13 crore from the devotees in the current year till December 15.

The temple has received 1,483.621 gm of gold, and 592.366 kg of silver from the devotees in the current year till December 15 as against 1,533 gm of gold and 399 kg of silver in the corresponding period last year.