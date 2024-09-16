MP to launch 15-day cleanliness drive to mark PM’s birth anniversary

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has decided to launch a fortnight-long cleanliness drive, christened as “Swachhata Hi Seva”, on September 17, to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birth anniversary.



This was announced by chief minister Mohan Yadav here on Monday.

“The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign is starting on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will continue till October two, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi”, Mr Yadav announced.

The theme of the campaign will be ‘Swabhav Swachhta, Sanskaar Swachhta’.

The chief minister said that emphasis would be laid on greater public participation and involvement of the local bodies.

He said that Madhya Pradesh has set new records in many categories under Swachh Bharat Mission (urban).

All the cities have made their best efforts during the last ten years.

This time also various cleanliness-related activities would be conducted on a large scale with public participation in urban and rural areas, he added.

He underlined achievements made by the state under Swachh Bharat Mission, and noted that Indore city has been chosen as the ‘cleanest city of the country for seventh consecutive time in the ‘Swachh Survekshan Award- 2023’.

This is an excellent example of public participation in Indore, he said.

Mr Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state to prepare guidelines and issue work orders for STP (sewage treatment plant) inception and diversion-based sewage treatment systems at low cost.

The state has framed a ‘utility water and septage management’ policy for urban bodies in March this year to ensure 100 percent mechanised cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.

Indore is the first city in the country to achieve ‘Water Plus’ certification and a seven-star rating.

According to the chief minister, 7082 motorised vehicles are being used to operate the garbage collection system in the state.



