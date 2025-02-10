MP to honour body, organ donors: Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government will honour the body and organ donors in the state.

While those who notify their intention of donating their bodies to the medical colleges for study by the medicos will be honoured at the national events like Independence Day and Republic Day, the last rites of the organ donors will be performed with state honour.

The government will also ensure that such people get Ayusman cards to avail free medical facilities provided under the scheme.

This was announced by chief minister Mohan Yadav here on Monday.

While visiting one Dinesh Malvya, the first patient in Central India to receive a heart transplant, in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, Mr Yadav said that the move to honour the body and organ donors was a part of the initiative by his government to encourage body and organ donations to save human lives.

He said that body donation helps around nine doctors gain practical knowledge of the intricacies of human bodies.

Both medical colleges and Ayurvedic institutions require cadavers for education purposes.

The state government is taking steps to raise awareness among people and encourage them to participate in this noble cause of body and organ donations.

He said that efforts would be made to establish organ donation and transplant facilities in all medical colleges across the state.