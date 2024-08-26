MP to establish Geeta Bhawans Centres in all cities to spread spiritual knowledge : Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that Geeta Bhawan Centres would be established in all the cities in the state to spread spiritual knowledge among the common men.



Delivering a lecture at an official programme in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Yadav said that lectures by eminent spiritual personalities would be organised in such Centres to spread spiritual knowledge and knowledge on our scriptures among the people.

The local urban bodies would open such Centres in their respective areas and the state government would provide funds for the purpose.

“The state government is working on a plan to teach the common people about the Karma-oriented existence of Lord Krishna through such lectures”, he said.

He also announced that one village will be selected from each development block in the state to develop it as ‘Barsana village’ to spread ideals and principles of Lord Krishna among the people.

The ancient culture of India will blossom in the ‘Barsana villages’ and the state government plans to promote organic farming and milk production in these villages, Mr Yadav said.

“A new direction of development will be decided in these villages. By spreading public awareness on humanity and social and cultural unity among the villagers, a community based on ideals and principles of Lord Krishna will be created”, the chief minister said.

Around 5,000 children who decorated themselves as Lord Krishna, and an equal number of children who decorated themselves as Yasoda’, were present on the occasion.

Mr Yadav greeted them by showering flower petals on them.

Earlier, the chief minister had directed the district administrations to ensure celebration of Janmashtami, birth of Lord Krishan, falling on Monday, in each school and college in Madhya Pradesh.