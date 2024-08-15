MP to double annual budget size in 5 years: Mohan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday pledged to double the annual budget size of the state in the coming five years.

Addressing the state level Independence Day parade here, Mr Yadav also resolved to increase the state's contribution in the country’s economy to five percent from the present four percent in the coming five years.

“Bharat is marching ahead to achieve the target of becoming the world’s third largest economy. The state has resolved to raise its contribution to the country’s economy from four percent to five percent in next five years”, Mr Yadav said.

The chief minister announced the government’s plan to launch four separate missions for youth, women empowerment, farmers and the poor on November one, the foundation day of the state.

He said that his government has focused on generation of employment for the youth in the state.

“More than 11,000 young people have been given appointment letters for posts in government departments in the last eight months”, he added.

He said that 60 industrial units were being set up with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore which will create employment for 17,000 youths.

Mr Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is emerging as the sports hub of the country.

Five players from the state have participated in the just-concluded Olympics in Paris.

In 2023-24, players from state sports academies have bagged 37 gold, 18 silver, and 15 bronze medals.

Besides, the players from the state have won 690 medals at the national level.

Vivek Sagar, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was a part of the Indian hockey team which won bronze at the Paris Olympics. He was also part of the Indian hockey team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics four years ago.

He also listed the schemes being implemented by his government for the uplift of women, the poor and farmers in the state.