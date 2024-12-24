MP student ends life after being caught with mobile phone during exam

Dhar: A class 10 student allegedly committed suicide after being caught using a mobile phone during a pre-board examination in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Utawad village, around 10 km from the district headquarters.

The questioning of the family members indicated the deceased was caught using a mobile phone during the examination at a private school on Monday, Naugaon police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said.

According to the student's family members, the school management took action against him after he was caught with the phone during the exam, which possibly led him to take the extreme step, he said.

The boy's family members later at night brought him to a hospital where he was declared dead, the police said.

Dhar Public School principal Rakesh Yadav told reporters that the student was found using a mobile phone during the pre-board mathematics examination.

The in-charge teacher deposited the phone and gave him another answer-sheet to complete the exam, he said.

After completing the exam, the student came to the school office and said he will bring his elder brother on Tuesday and take back the phone, Yadav said.

He said that around 9 pm on Monday, they received information about his extreme step.

Gaurav Raghuvanshi, a relative of the deceased, said the school had informed the boy's family that he was caught with a mobile phone, which was deposited.

The student returned from the school and did not talk to anyone. He went to a room in the house where he allegedly committed suicide, the relative added.�