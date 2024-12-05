MP Sribharat raises South Coast Railway Zone issues in Lok Sabha

Visakhapatnam: During the question hour in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, MP Matukumilli Sribharat highlighted the importance of expediting the operationalisation of the South Coast Railway Zone, as stipulated by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014. The headquarters for the zone was designated in Visakhapatnam in February 2019. However, the works faced five-year delays primarily due to land allocation issues.

Sribharat commended the NDA government's proactive initiatives in addressing land disputes, consequently enabling the project to regain momentum. He reported that the tendering process has commenced, and a special officer appointed to oversee the proceedings. He urged the central government to facilitate the expedited operationalisation of this zone, drawing attention to the swift establishment of other railway zones.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured the Lok Sabha of the government’s commitment to rapid operationalisation of this zone, indicating that measures are being implemented to accelerate the tendering process. He also addressed railway safety and operational speed concerns, updating infrastructure modernisation efforts that have raised train speed from 70-80 km/h to 100-120 km/h.

Vaishnaw also emphasised the ‘Kavach’ safety initiative designed to prevent collisions and enhance reliability. Establishing the South Coast Railway Zone will improve regional connectivity, stimulate economic development, and generate employment opportunities, reinforcing Visakhapatnam's significance in India's railway network.