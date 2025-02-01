MP: Speeding truck hits BJP leader’s convoy, then damages police vehicles while escaping

Bhopal: A speeding truck hit one of the cars in the convoy of state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and later damaged eight police vehicles while trying to flee, police said.

The security guards of Mr Sharma accompanying him in the convoy alerted the police control room about the unruly driver, leading police to chase the truck.

Mr Sharma was safe as the car in which he was travelling was not involved in the incident.

The incident happened here on Friday night.

The truck hit eight police vehicles while speeding away and was later stopped at a place around 100 km from Bhopal, police said.

Three cops including two police inspectors were injured after the truck driver tried to run over them.

The truck driver, identified as Ajey Malvya, was finally arrested after a long chase by the police.