MP: School teacher held for raping nursery girl student

Bhopal: A teacher of a private school here was arrested for raping a three and half-year-old girl, a nursery student in the institution, police said on Wednesday.



The accused, identified as Kasim Rehan, was arrested on the basis of a complaint by the family of the alleged victim, Bhopal commissioner of police Harinarayanchari Mishra said.

The family of the alleged victim filed the complaint in the local police station after noticing her condition after she returned home from the school, police said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO (protection of children from sexual offence) Act, police said.

The school authorities have maintained that they were not aware of the incident nor were informed about it by the parents of the alleged victim.

Probe was still on into the incident and details would be known after the investigation, police said.