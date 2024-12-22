MP: Rumours of recovery of 2 diaries during Lokayukta raid in constable’s bungalow make round, create flutter

Bhopal: Rumours of recovery of two diaries containing the names of beneficiaries of the largesse of a former constable of the transport department were making rounds here on Sunday, creating ripples in the official and political circles.

The raids were conducted by the Lokayukta police on the bungalow of former constable Saurav Sharma. The Lokayukta police have not confirmed the reports.

The raid has yielded gold, silver, and cash worth Rs 7.98 crore so far.

According to the rumours, one of the diaries had a red cover and the other a blue cover. These diaries were rumoured to contain the names of some influential people who were allegedly beneficiaries of the largesse of the ex-cop.

Sharma was given the job of constable in the transport department on compassionate grounds following the death of his father in 2016.

His father was an employee in the state health department. Sharma took voluntary retirement in 2023.