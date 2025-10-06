MP: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls for ‘Taking Back’ Pok

Bhopal: Terming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) a room of India, Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that it is now occupied by the strangers and has to be taken back.

“The whole of India (referring to undivided India) is one home, but someone has occupied one room of the house and removed my table, chair, and clothes, used to be kept in that room. Tomorrow, I have to take it back”, Mr. Bhagwat said while talking about undivided India or Akhand Bharat.

He was inaugurating the new building of the Sindhi community in Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

Mr. Bhagwat said that the Sindhi brothers and sisters have never moved to Pakistan, but they have moved to undivided India. Situation has forced us (meaning Sindhis) to move here from that home (referring to Pakistan) and that home and this home (India) are not different (since both are in undivided India).

This should be passed on to the new generation, he added.

He laid emphasis on the preservation of culture, tradition, style of living and language of every section of the country for posterity.

Mr. Bhagwat called for unity among Indians, saying that ‘We are one, and all of us are Sanatani Hindus. One Britisher divided us by showing us a broken mirror and we now need to be united by looking at the clean mirror’.