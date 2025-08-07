MP: RSS Chief Coming on a 2-Day Visit to MP on August 9

Bhopal: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is coming on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Saturday to attend some social programmes.

Mr. Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening and attend a couple of social programmes on Sunday before winding up his tour to the state, Malwa Prant Pramukh of RSS Jay Shankar Sharma told this newspaper on Thursday.

The RSS chief is scheduled to inaugurate a Rs 96 crore cancer care hospital being built by the Madhav Seva Trust in Indore on August ten.

He is going to address a meeting of leaders of different sections of society, named Sadbhav Baithak, in Indore on Sunday.

The key purpose of the meeting is to promote social harmony in the society, sources said.

Sources in BJP said the RSS chief may interact with select BJP leaders during his stay in Indore to take stock of the current political situation in Madhya Pradesh.

Mr. Bhagwat may meet some select BJP leaders after his arrival in Indore on Saturday evening, a senior party functionary said, unwilling to be quoted.

This will be his third visit to the state in the current year so far.

He had earlier visited Indore on January three and January 13 to attend some programmes.