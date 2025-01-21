MP revenue clerk suspended after video of assaulting woman goes viral

Bhind:�An employee of the revenue department was suspended after a video of him thrashing a woman at the tehsildar's office in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district surfaced on social media. The incident occurred at the office of tehsildar in Gohad on Monday, and the video went viral on social media soon after.

Gohad's sub-divisional officer (SDM) Parag Jain said he suspended Naval Kishore Gaud, a clerk (assistant grade 3), with immediate effect as he appeared to be involved in indecency and assault on a woman. Following a complaint by the victim, a case has been registered against Gaud, and further investigation is underway, Gohad police station in-charge Manish Dhakad said.