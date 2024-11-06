MP-Rajasthan joint panel formed for coordination on cheetah project

The panel will also discuss development of suitable areas for future shifting of cheetahs from Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary area and recommend measures for improvement including the pre-augmentation base, an official said in a statement.

Under the ambitious cheetah reintroduction project, eight Namibian cheetahs were released into enclosures at the KNP in Sheopur district on September 17, 2022. Later, another 12 cheetahs were brought to the park from South Africa in February 2023.

In May this year, a cheetah from the KNP strayed into Karoli district of Rajasthan and was later rescued. In December 2023, a cheetah strayed into Rajasthan's Baran district and was later brought back to the KNP.

The official said a joint committee comprising officials from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan has been constituted for corridor management of the cheetah project.

The panel will discuss and prepare a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for a study about the development and management of corridors for the movement and conservation of cheetahs.

It will discuss capacity building of officers and front-line staff engaged in monitoring, patrolling and other works for the management of cheetahs moving through the existing corridor from Kuno to Rajasthan, the official said.

The committee will also evaluate the possibilities of joint tourist routes in the areas bordering both states like the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary area, Kuno National Park and Ranthambore National Park, etc.

The principal chief conservator of forest and chief conservator (wildlife) of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been appointed as the joint chairpersons of the committee.

The other officials nominated as members of the panel include the additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, director (Lion Project-Cheetah Project) Shivpuri, representatives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority for the two states, and a representative nominated by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, the official said.

According to officials, 17 cheetah cubs were born on Indian soil over the last two years at the KNP. However, the project has also seen setbacks with eight adult cheetahs and five cubs dying during the same period. At present, there are 24 cheetahs, including cubs, in the KNP, as per the officials.�