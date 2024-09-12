MP: Rain wreaks havoc in villages, 10 die in rain-related incidents

Bhopal: At least ten people were on Thursday killed in rain-related incidents at several places in Madhya Pradesh.

Official reports reaching here said that seven people, including five of a family, were killed when a portion of a wall of a 400-year-old fort adjoining their house in the district headquarters of Datia collapsed in the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident took place at around 4.30 am. The boundary wall of the ancient fort fell on the house trapping nine members of the family under the debris.

While seven people died, two others were rescued alive, Datia district collector Sandeep Makin said.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the tragic incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the next kin of the deceased.

Official reports reaching here said that one Aman Rawat (17) died when the wall of his house in the village of Kosa under Dabra in Gwalior district collapsed due to the rains.

In another incident, two youths drowned and another went missing in the Pagra dam under Joura police station limits in Morena district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, five youths had gone to a temple built over a hilltop near the dam on Wednesday afternoon.

They were washed away when they were taking bath in the flooded dam, police said.

Two youths however later swam to safety. While bodies of two others were fished out of the water in the dam on Thursday, the other youth was yet to be traced, police said.

The incessant rains in the last 48 hours in many parts of Madhya Pradesh have triggered floods in major rivers in the state.

Hundreds of villages particularly in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the state have been marooned by the flood waters of the rivers in the regions.

Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters were deployed to airlift the marooned villagers to safety, officials said here on Thursday.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday held an emergency official meeting here to review the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit districts in the state.

Major rivers such as Narmada, Chambal, Kalisingh, Parvati, and Sipra were flowing above their respective danger levels at many places, official reports said.

Twenty nine of the 55 districts in the state have been affected by the floods.