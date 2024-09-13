MP: Protest erupts over social media stalking of girls by youths, magisterial probe ordered

Bhopal: Several Hindu bodies here on Friday threatened to launch a stir demanding arrest of some youths, belonging to a particular community, for allegedly stalking the minor girls on social media and intimidating them to meet them, leading to the institution of a magisterial probe into it.



The activists of the bodies along with the local people staged demonstration at a police station here on Thursday over the issue and threatened to intensify their stir if the police failed to arrest all the accused.

The Bhopal district collector on Friday ordered a magisterial probe into the allegation and assured that all the accused would be brought to book.

Three youths were arrested in connection with the incident and search was on to arrest the two other accused involved in such cases, police said.

In a related development, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Friday accused a senior district police officer of hobnobbing with some of the accused and demanded his immediate transfer from the post.

“The police officer was seen in the company of some of the accused”, he alleged.