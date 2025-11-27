MP: Probe Ordered Into Funds Spent for Construction of Temple in Chhindwara

Bhopal: An under-construction temple, being built with public contribution, in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, was reportedly shown as a community center in the files to siphon off government funds, an official probe has indicated.

A proposal to build a community center in the Junardev Visal gram panchayat was cleared under the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund scheme on March 17, 2023, and an allocation of Rs 24 lakh was made subsequently for the purpose, official sources said on Thursday.

However, a probe by Junardev sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kamini Thakur has indicated that there was no community center at the designated site, official sources said.

The investigation, done under the direction of Chhindwara district collector Hriday Narayan, has suggested that an under-construction Shiva temple, being built with public contributions at a distance of 200 meters from the designated site of community center, has been shown as the community center, a senior district officer said, unwilling to be quoted.

Sources said that a fund of Rs 17 lakh has already been released for it.

Only fifteen pillars are standing at the designated site, sources said.

Based on the probe findings, the district collector has ordered recovery of money from six officials concerned and an elected representative and disciplinary action against the erring officers in the case.

Notices were issued to local janpad chief executive officer (CEO) Rashmi Chauhan, assistant engineer V Dhruve, the then sub-engineer Vishal Partei, current sub-engineer Rizwan Khan, local sarpanch Shankar Kumre, local panchayat secretary Mahesh, sources said.

However, local MLA Sunil Uike claimed that a three-storied community center is under construction at the site and the construction is in the initial stage.