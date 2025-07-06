MP: Principal suspended over school wall painting scandal

Bhopal: A wall of a government-run Sakandi High School under Beohari Assembly constituency in MP’s Shahdol district has shot to national limelight with its paint job that cost Rs 1,06,984.

The bill mentioned that 168 labourers and 68 masons were employed to paint a wall of the school using four litres of oil paint.

The social media post put the Madhya Pradesh government in an embarrassing situation, leading education minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh to order the principal secretary and the commissioner of public instruction to conduct a probe into it.

Shahdol collector Kedar Singh has also asked the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Narendra Singh Dhruvey to investigate the matter.

A showcause notice was issued by the Shahdol district administration to the in-charge principal of the school Radhika Tiwari, asking her to explain why she failed to report the financial irregularities and lack of quality in the work to the higher authorities.

The minister in a post on Twitter on Sunday said the in-charge principal of the school was suspended after she was found guilty in the preliminary investigation into the complaint of irregularities in the maintenance work in the school.

He said similar action will be taken against the authorities of the school involved in such irregularities.

His statement comes amid exposure of a similar scandal in a government high school in Nipania in Shahdol district.

A bill of Rs 2,31,650 was given to the authorities of the Nipaniya school for painting ten windows and four doors of the school by using 20 litres of oil painting, for which 275 labourers and 150 masons were employed.

Both the bills were sanctioned by the authorities concerned in the two schools. A private firm, Sudhakar Constructions, carried out the works in both schools.