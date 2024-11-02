MP: Pregnant woman forced to clean hospital bed where husband died

Bhopal: A video showing a pregnant woman cleaning the hospital bed in which her husband died in Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media prompting the authorities concerned to issue show-cause notice to the staff of the government medical facility.

In the video, the pregnant woman, identified as Roshni Marawi, was seen cleaning the hospital bed in Gardasari community health Centre (CHC) in the district after her husband Shivraj (40) succumbed to injuries caused by an attack on him and his family members by a group of assailants in their village following a land dispute.

Shivraj, his father Dharam Singh (65) and brother Raghuraj (42) were attacked by a group of around two dozen people over a land dispute between them in the village of Lalpur Sani on Thursday evening.

They were rushed to the CHC where all the three succumbed to injuries, police said.

Shivraj’s family started sowing in a piece of agricultural land in the village after they won a land dispute case in the court.

The assailants armed with sticks and sharp weapons attacked them when they were harvesting crops in the particular land, police said.

While four people were arrested in connection with the incident, three others were absconding, police said.

In the video clip, Shivraj’s widow, who was five-month pregnant, was seen cleaning the blood-stained hospital bed used by her husband during his treatment.

The viral video triggered uproar among the local villagers leading the local chief medical health officer (CMHO) to issue a show-cause notice to the staff of the CHC on the incident.

A CHC doctor Chandrasekhar Tekam however told the local reporters that the woman was gathering evidence by collecting the blood-stained clothes of her husband and she was not asked by the hospital staff to clean the bed.