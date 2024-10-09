MP: Police launch probe after BJP MLA alleges Aadhaar card tampering

Katni: Police launched an investigation after a BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh alleged his Aadhaar card details were tampered with by unidentified persons, an official said on Wednesday.



The MLA, Sanjay Satyendra Pathak, had lodged a complaint claiming his residential address on the Aadhaar card was changed from Pathak ward in Katni district of MP to Zirakpur, Mohali (Punjab) by unidentified persons.

Pathak, who represents the Vijayraghavgarh constituency and earlier served as a minister, is one of the richest legislators in Madhya Pradesh who had declared assets of Rs 242 crore in the 2023 assembly elections, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Pathak said he had submitted a complaint to the police on September 27.

Katni district collector Dilip Yadav said Pathak's complaint has been forwarded to the district superintendent of police and the e-governance manager.

The Superintendent of Police, Abhijeet Kumar Ranjan, said he was monitoring the investigation launched in the MLA's complaint.

He hinted at a probe by an independent agency to unearth facts in the case.

"The IP address of a young man's computer in Delhi has been traced. But the police have not been able to arrest the accused so far," he said.