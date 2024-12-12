MP: PM Modi to inaugurate global investors summit in February

Bhopal:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his consent to inaugurate the Global Investors Summit, scheduled to be held in Bhopal in February 2025.

This was informed by chief minister Mohan Yadav to his ministerial colleagues at the cabinet meeting, held here late on Tuesday evening.

The state government expects to woo huge foreign investments for Madhya Pradesh at the summit.

Mr Yadav met the PM in the parliament house on Tuesday.

Briefing the reporters after the cabinet meeting, deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla said that the date for laying foundation for the ambitious Ken-Betwa Link Project is yet to be decided.

Mr Modi may lay the foundation for the project.

As many as ten districts in the state will be benefitted by the project.

The districts to be benefitted by the river linking project are Chhatarpur, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Sheopur, Damoh, Datia, Raisen, Vidisha and Sagar.

The project will irrigate over 8.1 lakh hectares in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh and another 2.5 lakh hectares in Uttar Pradesh.

The project will also supply drinking water to 45 lakh people in Madhya Pradesh and 25 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh.

According to him, the PM is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Parvati- KaliSindh-Chambal river linking project in Jaipur in Rajasthan on December 17.