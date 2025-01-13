MP: “Mysterious Diary’, Purportedly Recovered in Lokayukta Raids at Constable’s House

Bhopal: The ‘mysterious diary’, purportedly recovered during the recent raids in the house of Sourav Sharma, a former constable of state transport department, continued to create a buzz in the political circles here with the Congress claiming to have in its possession six pages of the ‘missing diary’ showing a transaction of around Rs 1,300 crore, on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh unit Congress president Jitu Patwari while releasing copies of the six pages of the purported diary at a press conference here, said that they established transactions of around Rs 1,300 crores.

“The six pages of the 66-page-diary have listed transactions made in relation to 19 out of 51 road transport office (RTO) check posts in the state. The remaining 60 pages of the diary are missing”, he claimed.

Mr Patwari also claimed that names of two people were mentioned in the diary in code words ‘TC’ and ‘TM’ and wondered if they referred to (the then) transport commissioner and (the then) transport minister respectively.

He said that three agencies, the Lokayukta of Madhya Pradesh, Income Tax (IT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing into the matter, but no concrete action has so far been taken in connection with the raids.

Mr Patwari demanded the Lokayukta to make the purported diary public.

However, the Lokayukta has not yet confirmed seizure of any dairy in the raids at Sharma’s house so far.

Sharma was believed to be in Dubai and a lookout notice was issued by the government to nab him.

Gold and silver jewellery and crores of rupees in cash along with documents showing properties at various places in the state were recovered during the raids by the Lokayukta at Sharma’s house.

Later, the Income Tax (IT) department seized a car abandoned at the plot of one of the relatives of Sharma on the outskirts of Bhopal in which 52 kg of gold and a cash of around Rs 11 crore were found.

The car has been registered in the name of one Chetan Singh Gaur, a close associate of Sharma.

Sharma was posted as constable in Gwalior RTO in 2016 on the compassionate ground following the death of his doctor father, serving in the state health department, in 2014.

He however took voluntary retirement from service seven years later in 2023.