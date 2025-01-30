MP: Mohan woos Sysmex, Panasonic Energy to set up facility in MP

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday invited Sysmex, a global manufacturer of in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) and hematology equipment, and Panasonic Energy, to set up their manufacturing facilities in MP.

Mr Yadav who was currently on a 4-day visit to Japan to woo foreign investment for the state held discussions with senior executives of Sysmex at Kobe to explore opportunities in Madhya Pradesh to set up a manufacturing facility in MP.

Sharing a post on X (formerly twitter), Mr Yadav wrote, “I had a productive discussion with Mr Toni Sumaki, Eisuke Kobayashi, and Akamatsu of Sysmex, medical equipment manufacturers. Sysmex, a global leader in IVD and hematology, has had a strong presence in India since 1993, with manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Gujarat and Sunand.”

“Our discussion centered on expanding innovation and collaboration in the healthcare sector, especially under the manufacturing of medical equipment”, he said.

Mr Yadav also held discussions with senior executives of Panasonic Energy and invited the company to set up a battery manufacturing facility in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.

He also suggested establishing a research and development center in the state, which would foster growth in the technology sector.

He expressed his expectations from the company to promote its skill development initiatives in the state so that better employment opportunities can be provided to the youth of Madhya Pradesh.