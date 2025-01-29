MP: Mohan woos iconic apparel brand Uniqlo to MP

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday wooed the promoter of Uniqlo of Japan to set up the manufacturing unit of the iconic apparel brand in MP.



Mr Yadav held talks with billionaire businessman and founder of the global apparel brand, Tadashi Yanai, in Tokyo to start manufacturing the brand in Madhya Pradesh.



He held marathon meetings with leading Japanese companies and trade organizations to showcase the state’s potential during his four-day visit to Japan.



Focusing on Japanese railway high-tech, he held discussions with the chairman of East Japan Railway Co to explore possibilities for it in Madhya Pradesh.



He also met a slew of businesses, including A&D Medical, and the maker of medical devices showed keen interest in setting up a manufacturing facility in MP as early as this year.



The company’s portfolio has a variety of devices including BP monitors, nebulizers, blood sugar monitoring devices, weighing scales, and other products used in healthcare centers and hospitals.

