MP: Mohan resurrects ghost of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy to corner Congress, normalcy restored in Pithapuram

Bhopal: Chief minister Mohan Yadav has resurrected the ghost of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy to target Congress amid the attempts by the grand old party to build an agitation over the planned disposal of Union Carbide waste in Pithapuram in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

“Remember during whose time the Bhopal gas tragedy happened. It was a factory of death. Many people died but they (the Congress) did not feel ashamed”, Mr Yadav said.

The Congress had ignored all warnings of a disaster and allowed the Union Carbide plant here to run, he added.

Mr Yadav was addressing a function at Lateri in Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh late on Saturday evening.

“The Congress was in power for 20 years. They did not bother to come to the rescue of the victims nor did they do anything to dispose of the toxic waste from the factory. They are soulless and ruthless people”, he said.

The Opposition Congress here on Sunday hit back, reminding the chief minister that BJP was in power in the state most of the time in the past two decades.

The chief minister’s attack on Congress came a couple of days after he threatened to expose the grand old party on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

“Why no action was taken to clear the abandoned Union Carbide waste of toxic waste during the previous 18-year-rule of BJP governments headed by Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan respectively”, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Umang Singhar asked.

The Congress launched a stir in Pithampur on January three when the Union Carbide waste was shifted to the incineration facility in the industrial town from the abandoned factory in Bhopal.

Two people attempted self-immolation in protest against the planned disposal of the waste in Pithapuram facility on the day.

The protest continued for the second day on Saturday.

However, normalcy restored in the industrial town on Sunday with shops and commercial establishments resuming their business.