MP: Mohan Leaves for 4-Day Japan Tour to Woo Investment

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday left for a four-day visit to Japan to woo the local industrialists to set up their ventures in the state.

This was Mr Yadav’s third overseas tour to seek foreign investments for Madhya Pradesh since he became chief minister in December 2023.

He is scheduled to visit major cities such as Tokyo, Osaka and Kobe to meet the local industrialists and industrial groups to woo them to invest in Madhya Pradesh by highlighting opportunities in the state, a spokesman of the state government said.

His visit would not only help in drawing investments for the state but also further strengthen the India-Japan relation, the spokesman said.

His visit to Japan would primarily focus on seeking investments in the sectors of agriculture, dairy and food processing, Fin-Tech, IT-ITES, robotics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, electric vehicles, automobiles, aerospace, defence and tourism.

Mr Yadav had earlier visited UK and Germany to woo investments for the state.

He has also held meetings with industrialists and industrial groups at major cities in the country, besides holding seven regional industrial conclaves at major cities in the state to woo them to set up their ventures in MP.

The regional industrial conclaves have so far yielded investment proposals worth over Rs two lakh crores.