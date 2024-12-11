MP: Mohan calls on PM, invites him to unveil Global Investors Summit in Feb, 2025

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the parliament house in Delhi and briefed him on the implementation of various welfare schemes by his government in the state.

Mr Yadav also invited Mr Modi to inaugurate the Global Investors Summit, scheduled to be held in the state in February 2025, and also lay the foundation for the proposed Ken-Betwa river interlinking project, sources in chief minister’s office (CMO) here said.

He also informed Mr Modi on the launch of ‘Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Abhiyan’ on Tuesday which will run till January 26, 2025, as a mark of completion of one year of his government in Madhya Pradesh.

The main objective of this campaign is to achieve cent percent saturation through selective schemes for the welfare of youth, women, farmers, and the poor.

The chief minister also informed the PM that the 15-day “Mukhyamantri Kalyan Parv”, launched on Tuesday, would focus on the comprehensive development of the state and public welfare.

Meanwhile, massive arrangements have been made to observe the International Gita Festival here on Wednesday where 5,000 saints are scheduled to recite the holy ‘Gita’ to enter into the Guinness Book of Records.

The state government has earlier announced plans to build ‘Gita Bhavans’ in all the districts in Madhya Pradesh to generate awareness among the people about the ‘Sanatan culture’.