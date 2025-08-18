MP: Mohan Calls on PM, Invites Him to Launch Bhopal Metro Rail Service

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament House in Delhi.

Mr. Yadav briefed the PM on the pace of industrialization taking place in Madhya Pradesh following efforts by his government to woo investments from the country and abroad to the state, officials said.

He also invited Mr. Modi to inaugurate the upcoming farmers conference in the state and Bhopal metro rail service.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Yadav said the state is fast turning into an investment destination, generating an environment of industrialization.

He said the drive by the state government for industrialization has resulted in Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) worth over Rs 30 lakh crore.

The projects proposed in the state are expected to generate 21 lakh employment.