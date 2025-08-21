MP/ Minister Cleans Hospital Toilet, Garlands Health Official ‘As Punishment’ for Not Doing Duty

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh energy minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar has his own way of getting work done by the officials, by doing it himself first.

Mr. Tomar, known for his bizarre style of functioning, late on Wednesday made a surprise visit to district hospital in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh for inspection and found a toilet in a ward, poorly maintained.

He immediately ordered gloves and started cleaning the toilet with the water jet sprayer, leaving the hospital staff confused and embarrassed.

Mr. Tomar then made a round of different sections of the hospital to study the hygiene conditions.

The minister then admonished the staff asking them to ensure that the medical facility is maintained properly, officials said on Thursday.

Mr. Tomar who is in-charge minister of Shivpuri district later made a round of the town to study the cleanliness.

He found garbage near a bridge in the town and then called the civic body officials to the spot to show them how dirty the area was, officials said.

The minister then garlanded a senior health officer of the Shivpuri Municipality ‘as a punishment’ for the poor maintenance of the town and warned of disciplinary action if he found the garbage remaining undisposed in any part of the area.

“This time, I garlanded you but next time, I will dismiss you from service if I find the town unclean, during my next visit”, he said.

Mr. Tomar has proved him a nightmare for the officials during his tours to different regions in the state.

He was earlier seen cleaning a sewage in Gwalior city in Madhya Pradesh after finding it choked with garbage.

On another occasion, the minister stopped his car to inspect the road condition in a locality in Gwalior city and started cleaning the slushy road even as other cars passed by.

He had even once climbed an electric installation in a village in Gwalior district to inspect a defunct transformer after the villagers complained about disruption of power supply to their locality.